Kirkwood Medal To JoAnne Stubbe

JOANNE STUBBE, Novartis Professor of Chemistry and professor of biology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the 2008 recipient of the Kirkwood Medal for her outstanding contributions to chemistry.
The award, which is presented biennially by Yale University and the ACS New Haven Section, honors the late John Gamble Kirkwood, Sterling Professor of Chemistry and chair of the department of chemistry at Yale.
Stubbe's research is focused on mechanisms of enzymatic reactions and regulation of biosynthetic pathways. She has a long list of awards and honors, including election to the National Academy of Sciences in 1992 and, most recently, the Chemical Sciences Award from NAS.
