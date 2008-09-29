Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Making Fertilizer Less Explosive

by Bethany Halford
September 29, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Burn Test
Credit: Courtesy of Honeywell

Chemical company Honeywell makes enough ammonium sulfate each day to fill 50 railcars. Annually, that adds up to 190 million tons of the salt, which is a by-product of the company's caprolactam synthesis. With so much ammonium sulfate, Honeywell is always on the lookout for new ways to use the stuff. The company recently announced that it has developed a process to combine ammonium sulfate with ammonium nitrate to make a fertilizer that has significantly lower potential to be explosive than pure ammonium nitrate fertilizer, an attribute that would make it safer for farmers and potentially thwart terrorists. Ammonium sulfate nitrate fertilizers have been around for more than 100 years, but the Honeywell process makes a fertilizer that's far more homogenous, and therefore less explosive, than previous preparations. The fertilizer, known as Sulf-N 26, is described in U.S. patent 6,689,181. Invented by Honeywell scientists Ronald E. Highsmith, James A. Kweeder, and Steven T. Correale, it's a mix of (NH4)2SO4, the double salts (NH4)2SO4•2(NH4NO3) and (NH4)2SO4•3(NH4NO3), and a trace of NH4NO3. Agronomic tests show that the material works just as well as conventional ammonium nitrate or ammonium sulfate fertilizers.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE