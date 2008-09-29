Malcolm MacCoss Wins Creativity Award

MALCOLM MACCOSS, group vice president for chemical research at Schering-Plough, is the recipient of the 2008 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design & Synthesis. The award, which consists of a plaque and a cash prize, will be presented by the Organic Topical Group of the ACS North Jersey Section on Nov. 13 in Somerset, N.J.
The award is given in recognition of accomplishment in pure or applied chemistry as characterized by the initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance of the individual and indicated by published and unpublished evidence. Awardees are world-renowned leaders of unusual merit and have demonstrated broad impact in the areas of chemical synthesis, method development, bioorganic/medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, and/or molecular recognition.
