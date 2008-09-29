Martin Wins Skolnik Award, Nominations Wanted

YVONNE CONNOLLY MARTIN, retired Senior Volwiler Research Fellow at Abbott Laboratories, is the recipient of the 2009 Herman Skolnik Award presented by the ACS Division of Chemical Information (CINF). The award recognizes outstanding contributions to and achievements in the theory and practice of chemical information science and related disciplines. The prize consists of a $3,000 honorarium and a plaque.
Martin's research focused on the development and use of computational chemistry and its application to computer-aided drug discovery. Her studies in quantitative structure-activity relationship, molecular diversity, molecular graphics, pharmacophore analysis, molecular similarity, and combinatorial chemistry greatly impacted the work of theoretical and experimental medicinal chemists.
CINF is accepting nominations for the 2010 Herman Skolnik Award. Nominations should describe the nominee's contributions to the field of chemical information and include supportive materials such as a biographical sketch and a list of publications and presentations. Three seconding letters are also required. Nominations and supporting material should be sent by e-mail to Phil McHale at philmchale@comcast.net. Paper submissions are no longer acceptable. The deadline for nominations is June 1.
