Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Message From ACS President Bruce E. Bursten

September 29, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Dear Colleagues,

In an article in the Sept. 22 online edition of C&EN I stated ACS is reviewing how we can best help our members, students, and academic, government, and corporate institutions affected by the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ike.

Let me say at the outset that although the damage was horrible and heart-wrenching, this situation appears to be different from Hurricane Katrina in terms of scope and the impact on our members, students, and chemistry departments. Again, our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes, and our immediate concerns, beyond the health and safety of the residents, are in areas where we can help most effectively.

ACS's expertise is in science, education, information technology, and communications. Accordingly, we are working to use our own particular expertise in areas that address the needs of our stakeholders. Our committees and divisions possessing expertise in environmental science and chemical health and safety are ready to share that expertise with state and federal environmental authorities, if such is needed. We asked our staff and governance units to consider ways in which their units (and the society) can offer assistance to those ACS members and others in the chemical enterprise who were negatively affected by the storm. We continue to encourage members to donate to relevant agencies who are able to address immediate short-term disaster relief.

To summarize some of what we have done so far:

■ Chemical Abstracts Service is providing relief for customers similar to what it did for Katrina: All impacted schools and industrial customers will benefit from suspended payment terms to cover any periods where there were service outages or disruptions. Also, affected schools will be shifted to the lowest possible pricing level during the period of diminished use following the outages.

■ ACS Publications continues to ship print copies of C&EN and journals to the affected region.

■ Education Division staff members, with assistance from a Society Committee on Education member at the University of Houston, contacted ACS members at universities in the region. Most universities have reopened already. We are seeking to identify any need for textbooks and lab equipment. Membership staff members contacted the five local sections in the affected region to assess their needs.

■ Ballots for the ACS national election will be mailed on Sept. 29. There will be two e-mail reminders for those who have not voted which will explain how they can get a replacement ballot if they failed to receive theirs in the mail.

We're all trying to do our part. As ACS president, I welcome additional suggestions of ways we can help via e-mail to president@acs.org, and I urge you to keep giving and volunteering to aid in the relief and rebuilding efforts needed to overcome this disaster.

Bruce E. Bursten
ACS President

ACS NATIONAL ELECTION BALLOTS

Ballots for the American Chemical Society's fall 2008 national election will be mailed to members on Sept. 29. If your ballot (mailed in a white envelope with a red banner marked "Urgent Official Election Ballot Enclosed") hasn't arrived within two weeks, you may request that a duplicate ballot be sent to you by calling VR Election Services, Customer Service at (800) 218-4026, Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM-5 PM central time, no later than Oct. 31. You can cast your vote electronically or by traditional mail-in ballot. The voting deadline is close of business (5 PM CT), on Nov. 7. Election information on all candidates can be found at www.acs.org/elections.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Managing risk: It’s a tricky business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How ACS is emerging from COVID-19 restrictions and planing for the future
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For director-at-large: Frank D. Blum

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE