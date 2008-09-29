Nominations For Organic Awards

THE ACS ORGANIC Chemistry Division is seeking nominations for its Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Awards Program. The goal of the program is to increase the involvement of chemists at the bachelor's- and master's-degree levels in divisional activities and to recognize their contributions in the workplace. Winners will be invited to present their research at the 15th Annual Symposium on Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry held during the 2009 ACS fall national meeting in Washington, D.C.
Submissions must include a letter describing the nominee's contributions and a copy of the nominee's curriculum vitae. Additional letters and supporting documents are welcome but not essential. Nominees should hold at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent and be working in chemistry. They should not have received a previous Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Award.
Nominations must be received by Dec. 31 and should be e-mailed as one PDF document to Molly E. Hoke, 2009 TAOC Chair, at hokem@wyeth.com. For more information, visit www.organicdivision.org. Alternatively, the nomination package can be mailed to Molly E. Hoke, Attn: TAOC Nomination, Wyeth Research, CN-8000, Room 2001, Princeton, NJ 08543.
