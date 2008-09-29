Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Nominations For Organic Awards

by Linda Wang
September 29, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

THE ACS ORGANIC Chemistry Division is seeking nominations for its Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Awards Program. The goal of the program is to increase the involvement of chemists at the bachelor's- and master's-degree levels in divisional activities and to recognize their contributions in the workplace. Winners will be invited to present their research at the 15th Annual Symposium on Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry held during the 2009 ACS fall national meeting in Washington, D.C.

Submissions must include a letter describing the nominee's contributions and a copy of the nominee's curriculum vitae. Additional letters and supporting documents are welcome but not essential. Nominees should hold at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent and be working in chemistry. They should not have received a previous Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Award.

Nominations must be received by Dec. 31 and should be e-mailed as one PDF document to Molly E. Hoke, 2009 TAOC Chair, at hokem@wyeth.com. For more information, visit www.organicdivision.org. Alternatively, the nomination package can be mailed to Molly E. Hoke, Attn: TAOC Nomination, Wyeth Research, CN-8000, Room 2001, Princeton, NJ 08543.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for Nominations for Norris Award
Call for nominations for Norris Award
Nominations Sought For Norris Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE