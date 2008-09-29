PolyOne, ADM Link For Plasticizers

Plastics compounder PolyOne and agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland are teaming up to develop plasticizers from renewable resources. PolyOne estimates that the global plasticizer business generates about $11 billion in sales annually, with 90% of those plasticizers used to soften polyvinyl chloride. The largest volume plasticizers are based on phthalate esters. The partners want to develop plasticizers derived from corn and oilseeds. Last month, PolyOne licensed patents for soybean-based plasticizers from the research organization Battelle.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter