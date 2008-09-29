Sigal Fellowship To John Hoerter

JOHN HOERTER, a postdoctoral fellow in the department of immunology and microbial science at Scripps Research Institute, is the recipient of the 2008–10 Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship.
The fellowship is awarded annually by ACS to a scientist beginning his/her career who has earned or will earn a doctoral degree from a graduate chemistry department in the U.S. and proposes to investigate a significant problem at the chemistry/biology interface during the fellowship.
Hoerter, who received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Michigan, is investigating T-cell activation, focusing on the molecular interactions at the "immunological synapse" that is formed between T cells and antigen-presenting cells.
Hoerter will receive a research stipend of $50,000 per year, for two years.
