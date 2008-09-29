Transformative Research At NIH

NIH announced the 2008 recipients of its Director's Pioneer Awards and New Innovator Awards on Sept. 22. The two programs, which are part of the NIH Roadmap for Medical Research, will provide nearly $140 million in grants to 47 scientists over then next five years. In its fifth year, the Pioneer Award is given to researchers at any stage in their career to support high-risk, high-impact research. The New Innovator Award is in its second year and is open to early-career scientists who have not yet received a regular NIH research grant, such as an R01 grant. Five researchers working in chemistry-related fields are among the 16 Pioneer awardees: James K. Chen, Stanford University; Charles M. Lieber, Harvard University; Teri W. Odom, Northwestern University; Hongkun Park, Harvard; and Alice Y. Ting, MIT. Eight of the 31 New Innovator awardees are from chemical fields. They are Timothy J. Cardozo, New York School of Medicine; Karen L. Christman, University of California, San Diego; Xiangfeng Duan, UCLA; David H. Gracias, Johns Hopkins University; Christy L. Haynes, University of Minnesota; Lara K. Mahal, University of Texas, Austin; William M. Shih, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; and Lei Wang, Salk Institute for Biological Studies.