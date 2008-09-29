U.S. Judge Rules Against Tate & Lyle

A U.S. International Trade Commission administrative law judge has issued a preliminary ruling that China's Niutang Chemical hasn't violated Tate & Lyle's patents to manufacture the sweetener sucralose. ITC still must review the judge's conclusions before it makes a final decision, expected by January 2009. Tate & Lyle says it intends to appeal the judge's decision before the full six-person ITC commission. Tate & Lyle initiated the complaint against Niutang and other Chinese sucralose makers and importers in April 2007.
