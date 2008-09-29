Undergraduate Fluorine Fellowship

THE ACS DIVISION of Fluorine Chemistry is accepting proposals for its Moissan Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships in Fluorine Chemistry for research to be done in the summer of 2009.
To encourage an interest in fluorine chemistry among prospective graduate students, the program provides faculty $3,500 to pay for a student's salary during a 10-week program and a stipend will be available for the student to present his or her research results at an ACS-sponsored meeting.
Applications may be submitted by any faculty member conducting research in fluorine chemistry. The application should be no longer than five pages, outline the specific research to be undertaken by the student, present reasons for anticipating progress by the student during the allotted time, and suggest how the program might encourage the student to pursue graduate work in fluorine chemistry.
All applications must be signed by the applicant and must state that the faculty member has adequate facilities and sufficient additional funds to cover research expenses for the proposed research program.
Mail applications in triplicate by Dec. 15 to Brian A. O'Brien, Department of Chemistry, Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 West College Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082. In addition to the three paper copies, an electronic submission in the form of a Word document should be submitted to bobrien@gustavus.edu.
