MERCK AWARDED five women chemists with its second annual Merck Index Women in Chemistry Scholarships. Each winner received a $5,000 scholarship and presented her undergraduate research at a symposium during the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
The winners are Karen Brown, Harvey Mudd College; Sarah Goforth, Furman University; Sandra M. King, Grinnell College; Chawita Netirojjanakul, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Amy Tremblay, Carleton University.
In addition, 10 students received special recognition awards in the form of a travel grant. These students are Kristen Clary, University of Calgary; Anna Dawsey, College of Charleston; Maggie He, City College of New York; Casie Hilliard, University of Florida; Lauren Martini, New York University; Alison Oostendorp, Elmhurst College; Caroline Proulx, University of Ottowa; Lindsay Repka, Barnard College; Kelly Volp, University of Kansas; and Christina Woo, Wellesley College.
The awards are designed to foster support for women choosing to pursue advanced degrees in medicinal or synthetic organic chemistry. The application deadline for 2009 scholarships is March 15. For more information, visit www.merckbooks.com/mindex.
