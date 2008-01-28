2008 ACS National Award Winners

Following is the fourth set of vignettes of recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2008. C&EN will publish the vignettes of the remaining recipients in successive February issues. A profile of Gabor Somorjai, the 2008 Priestley Medalist, is scheduled to appear in the April 7 issue of C&EN, along with his award address.
Most of the award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, April 8, in conjunction with the 235th ACS national meeting in New Orleans. However, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the 236th ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, Aug. 17–21.
