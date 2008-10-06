Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemical Safety: An Unexpected Explosion

October 6, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The potassium salt of 2,4,6-trinitroso-1,3,5-benzenetriol, prepared in our laboratory precisely according to the literature procedure of R. Benedikt (Chem. Ber. 1878, 11, 1374), unexpectedly exploded. 1,3,5-Benzenetriol (1 g, 7.9 mmol) dissolved in 30 mL of H2O and 3 mL of glacial acetic acid was cooled at 6-9 °C and 3 equivalents of potassium nitrite (2 g, 23.7 mmol) in 2 mL water was added. The reaction mixture immediately became brownish and was stirred an additional 30 minutes. Potassium hydroxide (1.4 g, 23.7 mmol) was added, followed by 10 mL of ethanol. The precipitate of dark green crystals was filtered off to give the potassium salt (48%), which was stored in a covered flask on the bench. An hour and a half later, it exploded spontaneously, damaging some glass containers. According to the original report, 2,4,6-trinitroso-1,3,5-benzenetriol decomposes on heating at 130 °C.

Alan R. Katritzky
Gainesville, Fla.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal from the past
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Faux ice floes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: ‘Crystal Landscape’﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE