8640coverstory_opencxd_opt.jpg
8640coverstory_opencxd_opt.jpg
October 6, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 40

Water treatment firms help industry close the water loop

Volume 86 | Issue 40
Environment

The Other Scarce Resource

Water treatment firms help industry close the water loop

Debating Science

Presidential candidates answer science policy questions

Peptide-Producing Powerhouses

Researchers are getting a clearer picture of massive microbial assembly-line enzymes

  • Education

    In Memory Of Luo Xiaoming

    Chemistry teacher caught in deadly earthquake loses his life while saving his students

  • Business

    Shimadzu Seeks Bigger U.S. Presence

    Instrument maker strengthens life sciences focus while expanding into industrial testing

  • Environment

    Get Ready For Nanotech Food

    Nanoscale materials are hitting the U.S. market in a wide range of food products

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Selective Pathway To Small-Ring Aldehydes

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

2008 Ig Nobel Prizes

 

