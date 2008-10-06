Dow Suffers India Setback

Vilasrao Deshmukh, the chief minister of India's Maharashtra state, has ordered Dow Chemical to halt work for one month at a $100 million R&D center now under construction in Chakan, a suburb of the city of Pune. During the stoppage, Maharashtra will conduct an environmental audit of the facility. Deshmukh made the decision following protests from members of the Varkari sect, who believe the project will pollute the area. Dow announced its intention to build the facility in 2007. Earlier this year, protests by groups representing survivors of the 1984 Bhopal tragedy, which was caused by a chemical leak, delayed work at the site. In a statement, Dow says the center complies with all Indian laws.
