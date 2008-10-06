Evonik Opens Energy Efficiency Center

Evonik Industries has unveiled the latest in its science-to-business centers, an energy efficiency center called S2B Eco2. Backed by a $70 million investment, the center in Marl, Germany, has 21 projects to work on between now and 2013. According to Stefan Nordhoff, the center's director, it will cover five fields: CO2 separation and utilization, energy generation, energy storage, improved energy efficiency for customers, and increased energy efficiency in Evonik processes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter