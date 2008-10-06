Fuel Cell Powers German Airplane

Last week, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), a government research agency, showed off what it says is the first manned airplane capable of taking off and flying exclusively on fuel-cell power. DLR plans a test flight in the next few weeks. The Antares DLR-H2's fuel cell relies on BASF's Celtec high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane to generate power. Although DLR does not expect fuel cells to replace turbine jet engines any time soon, it is evaluating the cells for aircraft electrical requirements.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter