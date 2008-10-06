Groups Back Vaccines For Malaria And Hiv

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide $168.7 million to the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative, which is working on a malaria vaccine with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals. The funding was unveiled at the United Nations Millennium Development Goals Malaria Summit, where almost $3 billion in malaria-fighting grants were announced. Meanwhile, Scripps Research Institute and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative are spending $30 million on a new research center at Scripps dedicated to vaccines that elicit broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV.
