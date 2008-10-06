Holliday To Receive Palladium Award

DuPont CEO Charles O. Holliday Jr. will receive the International Palladium Medal on May 6, 2009. The award, from the American Section of Société de Chimie Industrielle, recognizes Holliday's efforts to advance science through the integration of biology and chemistry and to accelerate globalization of the chemical industry. Holliday is the 26th recipient of the award since it was established in 1958 and the third DuPont leader to receive it. He will step down as CEO on Jan.1, 2009 (C&EN, Sept. 29, page 7). Ellen J. Kullman, DuPont CEO designate, will introduce Holliday at the award dinner.
