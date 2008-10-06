Lanxess Tackles Arsenic In Water

Lanxess has developed a hybrid ion-exchange resin that removes arsenic from drinking water. Lanxess says the adsorber combines a polymeric anion-exchange resin and an iron oxide with a goethite structure. The iron oxide is distributed in the pores of the weakly basic ion-exchange resin in a layer a few nanometers thick. The highly reactive iron oxide layer can selectively adsorb the arsenic, which has a particularly high affinity to the iron oxide surface.
