Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Phoenix Mars Lander Update

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
October 6, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/U. Ariz./Imp. College London
Multicolored magnetic soil particles, photographed by Phoenix' optical microscope, are 0.1 mm in diameter.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/U. Ariz./Imp. College London
Multicolored magnetic soil particles, photographed by Phoenix' optical microscope, are 0.1 mm in diameter.

As the martian winter approaches, foretelling the likely end of NASA's Phoenix mission, the lander is struggling to finish up its extended study of northern martian soil, which includes delivering soil samples to onboard gas analyzers and a wet chemistry lab. At a press conference on Sept. 29, team scientists reported evidence for falling snow, which melted before it hit the ground. They also reported the definite detection of calcium carbonate in the soil, although detection of a silicate-based clay remains ambiguous. Both minerals suggest an interaction with a past watery environment. Paradoxically, probes inserted into the surface show that the soil is extremely dry, even though there's an ice layer a few inches belowground. Scientists continue to puzzle over the finding of perchlorate ions, ClO4, which can act as a desiccant (C&EN, Aug. 11, page 13). That might be why the soil is so dry, they said. Although there's been scant evidence for organic compounds, the scientists will continue to look for them as Phoenix finishes its last experiments. The craft's optical microscope also captured an image of magnetically separated multicolored soil grains.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glassy Deposits Detected On Mars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Say Goodbye To The Phoenix MARS Lander
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NASA Probe Hits The Moon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE