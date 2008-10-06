Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Selective Pathway To Small-Ring Aldehydes

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 6, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Formylcyclopropanes—three-membered rings with a pendant aldehyde substituent—are some of the most sought-after building blocks in synthetic chemistry. The compounds have the benefit of being biologically active, and the aldehyde functionality can be readily transformed into other useful groups. There are a variety of established synthetic approaches to prepare these compounds, including cycloaddition reactions or by starting with substituted cyclopropanes, but a new approach developed by William M. Sherrill and Michael Rubin of the University of Kansas is the first reported catalytic diastereo- and enantioselective hydroformylation of cyclopropenes to make chiral formylcyclopropanes (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja805059f). The researchers reacted various substituted cyclopropenes with synthesis gas (CO and H2) under mild conditions (60 °C and 150 psi) in toluene. The reactions in general required only small amounts of the standard hydroformylation precatalyst, Rh(acetylacetonate)(CO)2), which was coupled with a rigid phosphinoferrocene ligand in situ to impart diastereoselectivity or chiral phosphine ligands to enhance enantioselectivity. The method represents "a convenient, atom-economic approach toward optically active cyclopropylcarboxaldehydes from readily available prochiral cyclopropenes," the researchers write.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coupling phenols and allylic alcohols
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chiral tertiary alcohols forged with copper
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Functionalized Biaryls By Organocatalysis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE