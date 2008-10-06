Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Taking A Bite Out Of Mercury Trade

U.S., EU will halt exports of commodity quicksilver

by Cheryl Hogue
October 6, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: United Nations Industrial Development Organization
The new export bans are aimed at stopping the flow of elemental mercury to small-scale gold miners in the developing world, such as these in Laos.
Credit: United Nations Industrial Development Organization
The new export bans are aimed at stopping the flow of elemental mercury to small-scale gold miners in the developing world, such as these in Laos.

THE U.S. and the European Union will put a substantial dent in the world's supply of commodity mercury by halting their exports of the neurotoxic metal.

In independent actions taken in late September, the EU adopted a mercury export ban that takes effect in 2011, while Congress passed legislation to halt U.S. exports of the metal in 2013.

The U.S. and the EU are among the top exporters of commodity quicksilver. Between 40 and 50% of the estimated 3,800 metric tons of annual global trade in mercury passes through the EU and the U.S., according to Michael Bender, director of the Mercury Policy Project, an environmental group.

Neither the U.S. nor the EU mines quicksilver anymore. Instead, most of their supplies of the metal come from the recycling of fluorescent light bulbs and equipment such as thermometers, as well as decommissioned mercury-cell chlor-alkali plants. Commodity brokers purchase excess mercury and sell it on the world market.

The United Nations is concerned that mercury exports from the industrialized world, which is phasing out use of this element, end up in and on the hands of small-scale gold miners, who use mercury to separate gold from sand. Air and water around gold-mining sites are contaminated with mercury. Airborne mercury can travel long distances and can wind up in waterways, contaminating fish that end up on dinner tables the world over.

The U.S. export ban legislation, S. 906, requires the Department of Energy to establish by 2010 a long-term storage facility for excess commercial mercury. Lawmakers crafted this provision in consultation with three industry groups—the American Chemistry Council, the Chlorine Institute, and the National Mining Association—as well as the environmental group Natural Resources Defense Council and a coalition of top state environmental regulators.

The legislation also prohibits DOE and the U.S. military from selling or otherwise transferring their large stockpiles of mercury, which are Cold War leftovers.

As of C&EN's deadline, the White House had not indicated whether President George W. Bush will sign the legislation.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US Senate approves PFAS measure
U.S. Congress passes bill to reduce tariffs on essential raw materials﻿
Quicksilver Exports Banned

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE