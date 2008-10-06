Vertellus Boosts B Vitamins In China

Vertellus Specialties will spend as much as $25 million to increase production of B-3 vitamins at its venture in Nantong, China. Vertellus, formed in 2006 by the merger of Reilly Industries and Rutherford Chemicals, operates the facility as a joint venture with Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical. The expansion plan entails boosting capacity for the intermediate 3-cyanopyridine by 7,000 metric tons per year and then building a new facility for niacinamide and niacin.
