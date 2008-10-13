BWA Water Additives Gets New Parent

Close Brothers Private Equity has sold water treatment firm BWA Water Additives to United International Bank, an investment bank headquartered in Bahrain. With annual sales of more than $125 million, BWA develops water treatment chemicals for industrial processes, desalination, and secondary oil recovery from oil fields. The company has laboratories in the U.K. and U.S. and serves customers in 85 countries, including in the Middle East.
