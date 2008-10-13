Outfitting Asian Labs
Confronted with surging demand in China and India, instrument makers are boosting local sales and service capabilities
October 13, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 41
Confronted with surging demand in China and India, instrument makers are boosting local sales and service capabilities
Credit:
Confronted with surging demand in China and India, instrument makers are boosting local sales and service capabilities
In Africa, chemist's nonprofit organization hopes to increase access to life-saving drugs
Fresh out of bankruptcy, Solutia positions itselffor growth in high-performance specialties
New And Notable In The Chemical Industry