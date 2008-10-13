Outfitting Asian Labs

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8641cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8641cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 13, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 41

Confronted with surging demand in China and India, instrument makers are boosting local sales and service capabilities

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 86 | Issue 41
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Outfitting Asian Labs

Confronted with surging demand in China and India, instrument makers are boosting local sales and service capabilities

Protein Aggregates Probed

Inclusion bodies may have more diverse structures than anticipated

From Science To Politics

Programs help scientists get involved in policy world

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Rolande Hodel

    In Africa, chemist's nonprofit organization hopes to increase access to life-saving drugs

  • Business

    New Lease On Life

    Fresh out of bankruptcy, Solutia positions itselffor growth in high-performance specialties

  • Environment

    New Products

    New And Notable In The Chemical Industry

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Covalent Conducting Belts

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Golden Years

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT