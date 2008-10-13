Biofuels Action Plan Released

The Bush Administration released a plan last week to speed the development of a sustainable biofuels industry. Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman and Agriculture Secretary Edward T. Schafer said at a news conference that the plan responds to President George W. Bush's goal of reducing U.S. gasoline consumption by 20% over the next 10 years by investing in renewable and alternative fuel sources, increasing vehicle efficiency, and developing alternative-fuel vehicles. Bodman said the U.S. must "progress to the next level" and produce biofuels, such as ethanol, from feedstock outside the food supply. "That means we must accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation biofuels, fuels made from cellulose, algae, and other nonfood products, as well as fuels compatible with our existing energy infrastructure," Bodman said. Under the plan, interagency working groups and federally supported research efforts will focus on seven areas of biofuels development: sustainability, feedstock production, feedstock logistics, conversion science and technology, distribution infrastructure, blending and environment, and health and safety. Bodman also said early tests indicate that gasoline blended with 15% and 20% ethanol could be used in existing vehicles.