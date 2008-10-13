Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Covalent Conducting Belts

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
October 13, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A new type of covalent organic framework (COF) assumes a belt shape and exhibits luminescence and electrical conductivity, reports a research group led by Donglin Jiang of Japan's Institute for Molecular Science (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200803826). First reported last year as a general class of materials (C&EN, May 28, 2007, page 32), COFs are lightweight porous macromolecules with high surface areas that have been touted for gas storage applications. Jiang and coworkers designed a π-conjugated system of interlocking hexagons made from hydroxytriphenylene molecules (green) that occupy the vertices and pyrenediboronic acid groups that form the edges (blue). Planar sheets of the 3.2-nm-diameter hexagons layer in a perfectly eclipsed fashion, interacting through π-π stacking. The overall belt-shaped structure is 300-nm wide, 100-nm thick, and micrometers long. The authors propose that the material could be used for optoelectronic devices.

MOLECULAR BELT
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Jiang and coworkers quilted together hydroxytriphenylene (HHTP) and pyrenediboronic acid (PDBA) molecules to form a luminescent, conducting covalent organic framework.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists construct short nanotube with 40 aromatic rings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2-D Organic Material Kills Bacteria
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Self-Assembling Ferrocene Complex Spawns Quasicrystals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE