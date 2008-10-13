Huntsman, Genencor Link For Textiles

Genencor and Huntsman Corp.'s textile effects business have agreed to jointly develop what they call sustainable textile processing solutions. Huntsman Textile Effects is a leading supplier of dyes and other chemicals for textile processing, and Genencor produces enzymes for textile treatment and other applications. Glenn Nedwin, Genencor's executive vice president for technical enzymes, says the partners are aiming for biodegradable ingredients that consume less energy.
