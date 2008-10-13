Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Key House Members Issue Draft CO2 Bill

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
October 13, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Reps. John D. Dingell (D-Mich.), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, and Rick Boucher (D-Va.), chairman of a key energy subcommittee, last week released a draft bill cutting carbon dioxide emissions from chemical plants, refineries, power plants, and a host of other emitters. Dingell said 88% of greenhouse gas emissions would be covered by the bill, and CO2 emissions would be cut to 80% of the 2005 levels by 2050. However, the reductions are on a slow initial trajectory: In 2020, emissions would be only 6% below 2005 levels. In a letter to committee members, Dingell and Boucher made clear their view that it is time for action, noting that some 24 state agencies are considering CO2 limits, that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled EPA has authority to regulate CO2, and that CO2 is clearly due to human activity. Although the draft specifies the need for carbon caps, it does not specify exactly how a cap-and-trade system would work. Nor does it spell out how vehicle emissions would be addressed. It does, however, block states from establishing their own program to auction CO2 emissions. The draft is likely to be a starting place next year, when a new president and Congress rejoin climate-change discussions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bill Would Let States Opt Out Of CO2 Cuts
U.S. Sets Emission Targets In Preparation For Climate Change Talks
EPA Finalizes CO2 Reduction Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE