Konarka Rolls Out Solar Capacity

Konarka Technologies has opened what it calls the world's largest roll-to-roll thin-film solar manufacturing facility. The company purchased and retrofitted a former Polaroid printing plant in New Bedford, Mass., to produce Power Plastic, a lightweight, polymer-based, organic photovoltaic material. Konarka plans to scale-up to make more than 10 million m2 of solar modules per year, equivalent to 1 gigawatt of energy. A green technology start-up, the company has attracted more than $100 million in venture capital since its founding in 2001.
