Lilly Licenses Deciphera Technology ...

Eli Lilly & Co. has teamed with Lawrence, Kan.-based Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop drugs that block B-Raf kinase, a protein commonly mutated in cancer. Deciphera will be tasked with discovering small molecules that target the "switch pocket," a region on the protein that controls its shape and activity. The pact covers four projects related to selective or multikinase inhibitors, with Lilly retaining the exclusive rights to any product developed. Deciphera gains an up-front payment, two years of research funding, and possibly $130 million per compound developed.
