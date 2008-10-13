Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NSF Supports Research Centers

by Rochelle F. H. Bohaty
October 13, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

NSF will invest $92.5 million in five new Engineering Research Centers that will pursue innovations in biorenewable chemicals, green energy systems, communications networks, medical implants, and smart lighting. These centers are the third generation of ERCs and join 10 other ERCs supported by NSF. The new centers will emphasize innovation and entrepreneurship, partnerships with small research firms, international collaborations, and cultural exchange. "We expect these ERCs to make even more significant impacts on the competitiveness of U.S. industry than their predecessors," said Lynn Preston, head of the ERC program, in a press release. Chemistry is expected to play a key part in the Iowa State University-based biorenewable chemical center. This center will receive $18.5 million over five years to fund research on the integration of bio- and chemical catalytic technologies to efficiently produce biorenewable chemicals. Five U.S. academic institutions, nine industry partners, and two international institutions will be part of the center.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE