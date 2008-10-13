NSF Supports Research Centers

NSF will invest $92.5 million in five new Engineering Research Centers that will pursue innovations in biorenewable chemicals, green energy systems, communications networks, medical implants, and smart lighting. These centers are the third generation of ERCs and join 10 other ERCs supported by NSF. The new centers will emphasize innovation and entrepreneurship, partnerships with small research firms, international collaborations, and cultural exchange. "We expect these ERCs to make even more significant impacts on the competitiveness of U.S. industry than their predecessors," said Lynn Preston, head of the ERC program, in a press release. Chemistry is expected to play a key part in the Iowa State University-based biorenewable chemical center. This center will receive $18.5 million over five years to fund research on the integration of bio- and chemical catalytic technologies to efficiently produce biorenewable chemicals. Five U.S. academic institutions, nine industry partners, and two international institutions will be part of the center.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter