... And Sets Up Discovery Venture With Jubilant

Lilly and Jubilant Organosys have agreed to form an equally owned drug discovery joint venture in Bangalore, India. Run by a separate management team, the venture will perform preclinical drug discovery and manage tests on human patients up to Phase II clinical trials. Phase III trials and further commercial development will be undertaken either by Lilly or Jubilant. Lilly has been attempting to lower its drug development costs by teaming up with other organizations.
