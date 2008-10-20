ACS Journal Presents Proteomics Award

WILLIAM S. HANCOCK, editor in chief of the Journal of Proteome Research, an ACS publication, presented awards to two notable and distinguished scientists at this year's annual Human Proteome Organisation (HUPO) World Congress. Denis Hochstrasser of the University of Geneva and Matthias Mann of the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, in Germany, were recognized for distinguished scientific achievements in the field of proteomic science.
HUPO is an international scientific organization representing and promoting proteomics through international cooperation and collaborations by fostering the development of new technologies, techniques, and training.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter