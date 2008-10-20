Superconductivity Rekindles
Recent discovery of new high-temperature superconductors revitalizes search for practical materials
October 20, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 42
Infusion of tax breaks and venture capital may jolt underutilized energy source to prominence
Glucokinase activators in development show promise as an alternative for diabetics
Two new centers will orchestrate studies of possible biological and environmental effects
Contract manufacturers at CPhI see constraints and opportunities in a difficult market
States, utilities, Congress struggle with court's move to overturn cuts in power plants' emissions
Advances in block copolymer self-assembly may lead to applications in microelectronics