Adesis Expands Its Delaware Laboratories

Adesis, a contract chemistry research organization, is expanding its Dover, Del., site with the help of a $90,000 grant and a $500,000 loan from the Delaware Economic Development Office. According to CEO Ving J. Lee, Adesis employed 39 people when it applied for the funding in November 2007. It now employs 50 people and expects to add 12 more by 2010. "Synthetic organic chemistry continues to be pivotal to the success" of drug discovery in the postgenomic age, Lee says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter