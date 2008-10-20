Alan Marshall Garners Oesper Award

Alan G. Marshall, the Robert O. Lawton Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Florida State University, is the winner of the 2008 Ralph & Helen Oesper Award, cosponsored by the University of Cincinnati Department of Chemistry and the ACS Cincinnati Section. The award is given annually to a senior, well-established chemist with a long record of outstanding scientific achievement.
Marshall is being recognized for coinventing Fourier transform ion cyclotron resonance mass spectrometry and for his continuing developments in high-resolution mass spectrometry.
He will receive the award at a symposium at the University of Cincinnati on Oct. 24.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter