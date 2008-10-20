Advertisement

People

Applications for Unilever Award Being Accepted

by Linda Wang
October 20, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 42
The ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry is accepting nominations for the Unilever Award for Outstanding Young Investigator in Colloid & Surfactant Science.

The award recognizes and encourages fundamental work in colloid or surfactant science carried out in North America by researchers in the early stages of their careers. The award consists of $3,000, a plaque, and $1,000 toward travel expenses to the meeting at which the award will be presented.

Nominees should be within seven years of having received a Ph.D.; the cutoff date is July 1, 2002. Special consideration is given to the originality and creativity of the work and to its potential impact.

Nominations should include a nomination letter, three supporting letters, the nominee’s curriculum vitae with a complete list of publications, and reprints of up to five papers that demonstrate the nominee’s excellence in publication of his or her research work. The nomination letter should contain a 25-word citation describing the nominee’s specific achievements.

Packets should be sent electronically, preferably as a single PDF file, to Darsh T. Wasan at wasan@iit.edu. The deadline for receipt of nominations is Jan. 30, 2009.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

