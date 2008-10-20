Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

October 20, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 42
Most Popular in Business

DSM's venture capital arm will invest in a new medical device business incubator, Accelerated Technologies II (ATP). In addition, DSM has signed a cooperation agreement with ATP to jointly develop medical devices in the areas of cardiovascular and age-related diseases.

Toray Industries and camera and office equipment maker Canon have developed a flame-retardant resin in which more than 25% of the content is based on polylactic acid. Canon plans on using some 100 metric tons of the material per year in exterior parts of office equipment.

Oxea plans to upgrade its existing carboxylic acid unit in Bay City, Texas, to produce butyric acid by the end of September 2009. The Bay City expansion, along with another under way in Marl, Germany, will increase Oxea's carboxylic acid production by 30%.

Dow Chemical has signed a supply agreement, worth $400 million over a 10-year period, with Shanghai Tian Yuan Huasheng Chemical. Tian Yuan will supply caustic soda and anhydrous hydrochloric acid for liquid epoxy resin and glycerin-to-epichlorohydrin plants that Dow plans for Shanghai.

DuPont has acquired Coastal Training Technologies, a developer of training programs based in Virginia Beach, Va. DuPont says the purchase will "fuel significant growth" for its DuPont Safety Resources consulting business.

Nano-Terra and Merck KGaA have extended their alliance to incorporate nanotechnology features into Merck's materials through 2011. The Harvard University spin-off and the German company will now focus on applications for Merck customers. In one of their projects, they will use Nano-Terra's soft-lithography technology to fabricate printable electronics.

Novo Nordisk has transferred patents and clinical trial data related to inhaled insulin, as well as rights to an inhalation device, to Hayward, Calif.-based Aradigm. In May, the companies ended a licensing agreement after competitors stopped marketing and developing similar inhaled insulin products.

GlaxoSmithKline will pay $210 million for Bristol-Myers Squibb's "mature products" business in Egypt. The addition of the 20 branded products, which had combined sales of $48.7 million in 2007, gives GSK roughly 9% of the Egyptian drug market. The deal includes a manufacturing facility in Giza.

Alcon has licensed the ophthalmic-related rights to GlaxoSmithKline's phosphodiesterase IV inhibitor, cilomilast. The eye care company also has expanded its research pact with Munich-based Origenis to include small molecules that treat eye diseases. Alcon will fund research and pay Origenis milestones and royalties on sales of any products developed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

