Call for Nominations for Baekeland Award

The ACS North Jersey Section is soliciting nominations for the 2009 Leo Hendrik Baekeland Award, sponsored by Union Carbide.
The award consists of a gold medal and $5,000, and it is presented every two years to an American chemist in recognition of accomplishments in pure or industrial chemistry, as characterized by the initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance of the individual and indicated by published or unpublished evidence. To be eligible for the award, individuals must be under the age of 40 as of Jan. 1, 2009.
Nominations should include a letter describing the nominee’s achievements, a brief biography, and a list of the nominee’s more important publications. Two or three recommendation letters are encouraged. Individuals can be renominated, provided they still meet the age requirement.
Materials are due by Dec. 31 to Michael M. Miller, Baekeland Award Committee, 2008 Section Chair, North Jersey ACS, Bristol-Myers Squibb, 311 Pennington-Rocky Hill Rd., Pennington, N.J. 08534. For more information, visit njacs.org/baekeland.html.
