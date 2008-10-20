Advertisement

Education

Chemistry Olympiad Mentors Wanted

October 20, 2008
COLLEGE AND HIGH SCHOOL educators are invited to apply for a position as mentor for the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program. Duties during the three-year term include helping to conduct the national study camp for high school students held at the Air Force Academy, in Colorado, during mid-June 2010, 2011, and 2012.

Generally, in their second and third year, mentors accompany four U.S. student competitors to the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO). During the competition, the mentors serve as members of the IChO jury. The 2011 and 2012 IChO events are scheduled to be held in Turkey and the U.S., respectively. Most students at the study camp have completed Advanced Placement chemistry or the equivalent, so instruction at the camp is well beyond the level of high school general chemistry courses. The curriculum also includes considerable laboratory work.

Successful applicants are expected to have background in one or more of the areas of organic, inorganic, analytical, or physical chemistry or biochemistry with classroom experience and should demonstrate involvement with students in special projects or activities. Applicants must be prepared to make a three-year commitment as outlined above. ACS pays all expenses and travel costs, as well as an honorarium.

Interested individuals may obtain an application form at www.acs.org/olympiad or by contacting Margaret Thatcher, Senior Program Associate, U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program, ACS, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; phone (202) 872-6328.

The deadline for completed applications is Jan. 27, 2009. Applicants must also arrange to have three letters of reference forwarded to Cecilia Hernandez by Feb. 7, 2009, at the above address. For more information, call Hernandez at (202) 872-6169.

