Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Constructive Criticism

Science radio show host offers opinion about ACS's podcasts

by Sophie L. Rovner
October 20, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

On The Air
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Aaron Thompson
MacDougall's "Chemical Eye" program airs on an NPR station.
Credit: Aaron Thompson
MacDougall's "Chemical Eye" program airs on an NPR station.

Podcasting and other online multimedia outreach efforts are still relatively new, and the American Chemical Society and other science organizations continue to refine the content and production methods of their programs. One point they should keep in mind when presenting science to the public is that "low science literacy is the big problem. Even vocabulary is a challenge," says Preston MacDougall, a chemistry professor at Middle Tennessee State University who prepares a weekly, five-minute radio show about science and society. His "Chemical Eye" show airs on the Murfreesboro/Nashville National Public Radio station, WMOT (C&EN, July 31, 2006, page 47) and can also be downloaded from the station's website.

C&EN invited MacDougall to critique ACS's three podcast programs: "Science Elements," for an audience with a background in science; "Bytesize Science," a podcast aimed at a young audience and teachers; and "Global Challenges/Chemistry Solutions," for decisionmakers, policymakers, and the general public. When asked what makes for an engaging podcast, MacDougall says, "The science needs to be relevant, as it was in all pieces that I listened to. But it should not be preachy, or too much like a lecture," he adds. "This was a weakness of the 'Global Challenges' piece."

Different segments of a podcast centered on a particular theme also need to hang together, MacDougall notes. In a "Global Challenges" podcast devoted to sustainability, for instance, "the expert commentary was very good, when it was appropriate." He applauds a segment in the piece that defined sustainability clearly and "further developed that definition with relevant examples and recent chemical research." On the other hand, MacDougall says, a segment on nanotechnology in the same podcast "was very out of place."

Including sponsors' self-promotions at the beginning of a podcast can turn off listeners, he adds. "The 'Science Elements' piece started off with a long plug for ACS journals," he says. "This was not a good idea.

"Sound effects are important, and the 'Bytesize Science' piece did a good job" with them, MacDougall says. "They were fun and appropriate." He recommends adding background music to all three programs. "People are used to listening to their favorite music on their iPod, so that has to be considered as your competition," he explains.

MacDougall suggests adding listings to the programs' Web pages that indicate the length of each podcast. "People don't want to start listening to something if they don't have the time to listen to the whole thing," he says. On the other hand, MacDougall appreciates the program transcripts provided at the "Global Challenges" website. "Most places don't do that," he says. "Nice touch."

Overall, MacDougall likes each of the ACS podcasts, adding that "if the marketing could get anywhere near 'viral,' then they would have tremendous impact."

Cover Story

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reaching and connecting every chemistry classroom
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Share a love of chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Re: ‘orgo’ as shorthand

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE