Donald Mottram Wins AGFD Award

Donald S. Mottram, professor of food chemistry in the food biosciences department at the University of Reading, in England, is the recipient of the 2008 Award for the Advancement of Application of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, sponsored by International Flavors & Fragrances and administered by the ACS Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry (AGFD). The award consists of $3,000 and a plaque.
Mottram is an internationally recognized leader in flavor chemistry and the Maillard reaction and its application to the assurance of meat flavor quality. He has also done pioneering research on thermally generated flavors in heated foods, leading to a better understanding of the ways to control such flavors in food systems. His research on the influence of agronomic practices on free-asparagine content of cereals has provided guidance in the reduction of its accumulation, thereby lowering the potential for acrylamide formation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter