Europeans Target Smart Textiles

Devan Chemicals, a Belgian firm that develops chemical technology for the textile industry, has acquired Portugal's Micropolis. Based in Porto, Micropolis is a spin-off from Minho University that specializes in microencapsulation and hydrogel technology. According to Devan, Micropolis has patented technology for fixing microcapsules onto textiles using functional reactive groups. Devan plans to encapsulate phase-change materials that absorb heat when the temperature rises and release it as the temperature drops.
