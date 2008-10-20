Hydrogen Research Gets Nod In France

The European Commission has authorized a grant of $92 million from the French Agency for Innovation to launch the Horizon Hydrogen Energy program. Industrial gas supplier Air Liquide will coordinate the seven-year research program in which a group of 20 French firms and public research laboratories will develop hydrogen-based transportation technologies. The group will study hydrogen storage, the use of renewable energy to produce hydrogen, and large-scale fuel-cell production. Including partner contributions, spending will reach $272 million over the life of the program.
