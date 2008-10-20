Invista Scales Back Seaford Nylon Plant ...

Invista is cutting about 400 of the 500 jobs at its Seaford, Del., nylon plant in a restructuring move that will leave the plant focused on nylon for technical applications. Production of nylon carpet fiber will move to other nylon facilities in the U.S. and Canada by mid-2009. Invista says many carpet mills are moving away from the staple carpet fiber made at Seaford and toward bulked continuous filament. Invista acquired the plant from DuPont in 2004. It was DuPont's first commercial nylon plant when it opened in 1939.
