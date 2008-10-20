Linus Pauling Medal To Thomas Bruice

Thomas C. Bruice, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara, is the recipient of the 2008 Linus Pauling Medal, presented annually by the Puget Sound, Oregon, and Portland Sections of ACS.
Bruice’s work has been recognized as an essential force bridging the sciences of chemistry and biology. His work has established the chemical foundations for a myriad of biological processes. Among his awards are the Repligen Medal, Alfred Bader Award, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award, and the James Flack Norris Award.
Bruice will receive the award during a symposium at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, on Oct. 25.
