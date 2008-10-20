Lubrizol Buys SK Urethane Business

Lubrizol has acquired the thermoplastic polyurethanes and conductive polymers business of South Korea's SK Chemicals. The business had sales of about $30 million last year. Lubrizol says its Estane business is already a global leader in thermoplastic urethanes, which are used to make wire and cable, hoses, optical products, and other goods. Lubrizol will transfer SK's production to its own facilities over the next 12 to 18 months.
